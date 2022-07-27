Western Manitoba getting more eye care services with pilot project bringing specialists to Dauphin

People living in western Manitoba's Parkland region will soon have easier access to eye care, under a pilot project that will see a group of ophthalmologists travel to Dauphin once a month beginning in the fall, the province says.

Currently, people living in the area around Dauphin have to drive about three-and-a-half hours to Winnipeg to access a retinal specialist.

That "creates an unnecessary financial burden and additional stress for the patient and family," Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a Wednesday news release announcing the pilot project.

Some of those patients require monthly injections or treatment for their conditions, and often cannot travel alone, the province said.

Under the pilot, opthamologists will travel to Dauphin once a month to provide services at Ashcroft Vision Care, an eye-care business located in the city of about 8,400.

The province will cover travel expenses and supply costs for the project, while Ashcroft will provide space for the specialist in one of its clinic rooms. The province didn't say how long each visit will last.

Dr. Josh Manusow — an opthamologist who practises in Winnipeg and is one of the specialists participating in the pilot project — said in Wednesday's news release he expects he and his colleagues will see 60 to 80 patients each visit.

Ophthalmologists are medical doctors what can diagnose and treat retinal diseases and treat eye conditions, including cancer.