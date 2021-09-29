Dauphin RCMP search for missing 17-year-old
Police in Dauphin are asking for help from the public locating Brooklyn Thompson, 17, who was last seen leaving a residence on Seventh Avenue N.E. on Tuesday afternoon.
Thompson, 17, was last seen leaving a residence on Seventh Avenue N.E. on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. She was wearing black clothing and red shoes at the time, RCMP said.
Thompson is five feet four inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information that could help investigators track her down is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050.
Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online through the agency website.
