Dauphin RCMP search for missing 17-year-old

Police in Dauphin are asking for help from the public locating Brooklyn Thompson.

Thompson, 17, was last seen leaving a residence on Seventh Avenue N.E. on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. She was wearing black clothing and red shoes at the time, RCMP said.

Thompson is five feet four inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information that could help investigators track her down is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050.

Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online through the agency website.

