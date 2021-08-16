28-year-old Dauphin man missing since Saturday: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing man from Dauphin, Man., who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday night.

Norman Pompana, 28, was reported missing on Sunday, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.



He is described as five feet 11 inches and about 240 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes, the release said.



The RCMP are concerned about Pompano's safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

