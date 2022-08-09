RCMP search for suspect in series of arsons in Dauphin

Four arsons in just over eight hours in Dauphin, Man., have led RCMP to a suspect they hope the public can help identify.

The first call about a fire came in just before midnight on Aug. 1 at a business on 3rd Avenue NE. Officers found smoke coming from the building which they were able to quickly extinguish before it could spread, a release from the RCMP stated.

At 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle was reported on fire on 3rd Avenue SE, and at 6:05 a.m. another vehicle fire broke out in the 500 block of Main Street. And at 8:15 a.m., an attempted arson took place at a business on 3rd Avenue NW, police said in the release.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents and no damage estimate was provided.

Police were able to get surveillance footage of a suspect.

RCMP took these still images from surveillance video near one of the fires. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anyone with information about the identity of that person, or in relation to the fires, is asked to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Manitoba Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, texting "TIPMAN" plus a message to CRIMES (274637), or they can also be submitted through the website.

