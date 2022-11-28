Dauphin man may be armed, on the run following assault charge: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are on the hunt for a Dauphin man who may be armed and on the run after he allegedly assaulted a woman, leaving her with serious injuries.

Police say Wayne William Joseph Becks, 39, was involved in a Nov. 11 assault on a woman which left her with "life-altering" injuries, according to a Monday news release.

Becks was charged with a number of assault-related offences connected to that incident, as well as possessing a firearm while prohibited to do so and uttering threats to cause death.

RCMP say his whereabouts are unknown. While Becks has ties to Dauphin, he could be travelling to evade police, the release said.

Becks may have firearms in his possession, RCMP say. People who see him are warned not to approach him and instead call 911 or their local police detachment.

Anyone with information on Becks' whereabouts is asked to call Wasagaming RCMP at 204-848-2659, Hamiota RCMP at 204-764-2732, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

More from CBC Manitoba: