Protesters rally at Manitoba Legislative Building against planned closure of Dauphin jail

Dozens of placard-carrying protestors marched Wednesday morning in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building to denounce the planned closure of the Dauphin Correctional Centre.

They gathered in the frigid weather at three entrances — off Broadway, Assiniboine Avenue and Osborne Street — starting at 7:45 a.m. and planned to stay until 9:30 a.m.

"We are holding an information picket this morning to get the message out to this government that they need to overturn a very bad decision," said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU), which organized the protest.

The decision to close the jail, announced last month by Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, has received backlash in the community north of Riding Mountain National Park, where the jail is a major employer.

Wednesday's rally was organized by the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Cullen said it will close at the end of May because the 103-year-old facility no longer meets modern correctional needs.

The previous NDP-led provincial government announced plans to build a new jail and healing centre to replace the current jail. Land was donated by the City of Dauphin and surrounding rural municipality and a request for proposals was issued in 2014.

But after the Progressive Conservatives were elected in 2016, the plan was reviewed and in December 2019, Cullen said the new jail was no longer needed. The following month he announced the current jail would close.

Hundreds of people marched in the streets of Dauphin on Feb. 5 to rail against the decision, two days after more than 500 people packed three rooms at Dauphin's recreational services facility as part of a town hall meeting to learn more about the planned closure.