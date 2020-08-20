Skip to Main Content
Canada-wide warrant for Manitoba homicide suspect ends with arrest in Yukon
Manitoba

Canada-wide warrant for Manitoba homicide suspect ends with arrest in Yukon

Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, was wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a Saturday homicide in Dauphin, Man. He was arrested in Yukon by Whitehorse RCMP on Wednesday.

Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, facing 2nd-degree murder charge in connection with Dauphin death

CBC News ·
Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon was wanted on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dauphin early Saturday morning. He was arrested about 2,400 kilometres away in Yukon on Wednesday. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with a homicide in Dauphin, Man., is in police custody after being arrested in Yukon.

Whitehorse RCMP arrested Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, on Wednesday. 

The search warrant was issued for Ryan-McKinnon after Dauphin RCMP found a 32-year-old man dead in the city, about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Saturday morning.

Officers also learned an 18-year-old man was injured but had already gone to the hospital by the time they arrived at the crime scene.

Police say Ryan-McKinnon was facing aggravated assault and second-degree murder charges when he fled Saturday.

Whitehorse RCMP arrested him about 2,400 kilometres away in Yukon.

He is in the process of being returned to Manitoba, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now