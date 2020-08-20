Canada-wide warrant for Manitoba homicide suspect ends with arrest in Yukon

A man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with a homicide in Dauphin, Man., is in police custody after being arrested in Yukon.

Whitehorse RCMP arrested Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, on Wednesday.

The search warrant was issued for Ryan-McKinnon after Dauphin RCMP found a 32-year-old man dead in the city, about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Saturday morning.

Officers also learned an 18-year-old man was injured but had already gone to the hospital by the time they arrived at the crime scene.

Police say Ryan-McKinnon was facing aggravated assault and second-degree murder charges when he fled Saturday.

Whitehorse RCMP arrested him about 2,400 kilometres away in Yukon.

He is in the process of being returned to Manitoba, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.