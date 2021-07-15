Dauphin death being investigated as homicide, RCMP say

An injured man who knocked on someone's door looking for help early Thursday morning has died after being taken to hospital — and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, RCMP say.

Mounties in Dauphin, Man., a city roughly 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, got a call about the man looking for assistance around 1:50 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

The homeowners called an ambulance, which took the man to hospital. He later died from his injuries, the release said.

No information was provided about what kind of injuries the man suffered.

RCMP major crime services was notified immediately and have taken over the homicide investigation, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

