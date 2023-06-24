Dauphin Class of 2023 Valedictorian embraces grief while looking to future with hope

Dauphin's Regional Comprehensive Secondary School class of 2023 valedictorian shared a message of hope to his classmates who have been touched by numerous tragedies this year.

Matthew Zurba said the class is still reeling from an accident in March in Gilbert Plains that claimed the lives of four teens — including his friend Chris Swintak who would have graduated with him Saturday. Their grief has been compounded as some of his classmates lost grandparents in the Carberry crash that killed 16 seniors last week.

"We've all just been supporting each other. Even if you don't really know anybody, you're always just there for the people because it's a small town," Zurba said. "We'll do anything for each other."

Zurba addressed grief in his valedictorian speech — highlighting the need for the small town to come together and support each other during these difficult times.

The names and photos of 16 seniors killed in a bus crash in Carberry are publicly shared at Dauphin’s Credit Union Place on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Many are still shocked by Swintak's death, he said.

"Sometimes I wake up and I still don't believe it ... We all miss him, but there's really nothing we can do about it except learn," Zurba said. "It's just a mistake and anything can happen. So that's why we got to enjoy ourselves because one day it can be there and one day it can be gone."

He said it's important to talk about grief because it can help people heal and look toward the future and the impact on the world they will have after their graduation.

"It's important to not be ashamed of who you are. There is no need to put on a show for anyone because there will always be someone who loves your weirdness of yours or whatever it is," Zurba said. "This is important to know because you should strive to do what you truly want to do in life. Be a doctor, a small business owner, run for prime minister — who cares? Our goal in life is to enjoy it."

The Dauphin grad committee supplied #DauphinStrong decals to put on the sides of vehicles.

A scholarship in memory of Chris Swintak has also been created.

Community comes together in grief

Dauphin's Active Living Centre administrator Kim Armstrong said the public identification Thursday of the 16 people killed in the Carberry crash confirmed what was known in the community. It also marked a moment to move forward for the grieving town. Nine people remain in hospital.

"I knew most everybody that we mourned ... and I know mostly everybody that we continue to support while they recover in the hospital," Armstrong said.

Dauphin's Active Living Centre adminstrator Kim Armstrong says the loss of the seniors will be felt across town — especially when it comes to volunteerism. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A community vigil was held Thursday. Armstrong said it "felt that it was a coming together of the community and people were able to reach out and just confirm that they're safe and they will heal together."

Privacy has been very important all along and the respect for that so people can grieve the way they need to without intrusion, Armstrong said.

A fund has been started called Support Our Seniors, said Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak. He described it as creating a legacy for those who died by honouring those who contributed so much of their lives to the town.

Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak says having the deceased names released publicly is part of the community's grieving process. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"It started the next phase or the next chapter of the healing process," Bosiak says. "We're going to never going to forget this and we're going to be sad and it's going to take time and some people are going to heal faster than others."

Having the victims names released publicly can help the community better understand how the Dauphin area has been affected by the crash. Bosiak said going forward, the community can come together and navigate the grief they are all experiencing.

Armstrong said the seniors killed were were teachers, grandparents and volunteers in the community leaving legacies within their families and in the Parkland area at large.

"I think that the seniors that we've lost were huge foundation of our community and I think the base of a lot of volunteerism in our communities. So I think that we're going to have to work hard to rebuild those kinds of things," she said. "We can only hope to move together through this."