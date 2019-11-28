Dauphin man, 40, dead after being caught in farming equipment: RCMP

A Dauphin man is dead after being caught in a large piece of farming equipment, Manitoba RCMP said Thursday.

Mounties were called to the scene of a farm accident near the intersection of Road 114 W. and Road 168 N. in the rural municipality of Dauphin at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was caught in a large piece of equipment and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP are investigating and the province's Workplace Safety and Health department was advised.

Dauphin is about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.