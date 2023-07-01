Dauphin's Countryfest focuses on community, making memories in wake of bus tragedy

Organizers of Dauphin's Countryfest say this year, they're focused on helping fans at one of Manitoba's biggest music festivals make memories that will last a lifetime.

Countryfest has been a little different this year, says board president Duane McMaster, as the small western Manitoba city mourns the 16 people killed in the June 15 crash involving a bus taking seniors from the Dauphin area out on a day trip.

"We're a small community. We're pretty tight-knit... It's really rocked our community," McMaster said.

There was debate about whether Countryfest should still go forward, McMaster said, but it was deemed to be important both emotionally and economically for the community of around 8,000. The annual festival sees about 14,000 daily visits.

"It's a chance to be together," said McMaster, and the people who died in the crash were Dauphin community members who would understand "how important Countryfest is to our community each year."

"And I think it would be doing them a disservice to not have it this year."

Countryfest president Duane McMaster, right, asked for a moment of silence from the Countryfest crowd on Friday for the 16 people from the Dauphin area who were killed in a June 15 bus crash. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A moment of silence was held for victims of the collision on both Thursday's opening day and Friday evening.

The festival has #DauphinStrong stickers available in various locations around the site in exchange for donations, which will go toward the Dauphin Active Living Centre, as well as a fund to help survivors of the collision and victims' families.

McMaster says organizers worked to move forward in a way that respected the community's loss, while still giving people a chance to connect and make memories.

"When we're gone, all we have left is memories," he said. "This is a chance to make some more memories with your friends, because we never know how many more chances we're gonna have."

Building community and crowds

As for the music this year, a major addition has been an Indigenous artist showcase that kicked off Friday afternoon, McMaster said. The Manitoba Country Music Association helped the festival find Indigenous artists.

"We really, really wanted to do that," McMaster said, adding the festival, which continues until Sunday, is also making a land acknowledgment at the start of each day.

Manitoban musician Nelson Little, who opened the mainstage on Friday afternoon, says while this year marked his first year performing at the festival, he first started coming to Countryfest� in the early 1990s, helping set up the stage for artists.

"I had the pleasure and honour and … the bucket list of [playing on] both mainstage and [the festival's] upper stage all in a day," said the Portage la Prairie resident, who was raised in Winnipegosis, just north of Dauphin.

Little says his mom has treaty status and his dad is Métis, and that there needs to be a push to include everyone at Countryfest.

Tom Hicks performs at Dauphin's Countryfest Friday night. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Little said he loves playing live music and seeing people connect with artists, but those moments of human connection have been impacted by COVID-19 and technology.

"Video killed the radio star. The internet is killing both of them," Little said.

Countryfest is a chance to slow down, enjoy the music, explore multiple stages and make new friends, Little said. His hope is those experiences help the festival and the live music scene as a whole continue to grow and recover from the pandemic.

Audiences are "having the time of their lives," he said. "There's a feeling of being close to some of the big names that are here, and you know, that's always energetic."

Dauphin resident Bob Austin, who hasn't missed a Countryfest since 1990, says it's a great place with good music and people.

"I like my beer and music and people I hang out with," Austin said. "Everybody's here for a good time."

He spends time at the festival's campsite with friends, and said each year feels like a reunion, with familiar faces and a chance to see younger people grow up and mature each year.

Wayde Drain and Janice Anahma dance to Tom Hicks. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

McMaster says walking around the festival this year, there's a sense of joy and excitement.

The festival is a little bit different than it was before COVID-19, but it is starting to return to normal, he said. Attendance numbers are still growing since the festival's return last year, following two cancelled events.

"I hope that 15 years, 20 years from now people can look back on this weekend and say … 'Remember that? You know, boy, that was so much fun. We had such a great time that weekend,'" McMaster said.

"That's what this is about — making memories and having a good time with your friends and family."