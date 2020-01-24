Dauphin jail where inmate died in 2016 will close by end of May, province says

A Manitoba jail where an inmate died in 2016 is set to close by the end of May, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced on Friday.

Cullen said the Dauphin Correctional Centre, which was built in 1917, no longer meets modern correctional needs.

In December, Cullen said there were no plans to build a new facility in Dauphin, a city about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — despite an inquest report that suggested problems with the facility may have been a factor in the death of an inmate.

Freeman Zong, 26, hanged himself in a shower area of the correctional centre on July 14, 2016.

Judge Christine Harapiak wrote in her report that because of the building's design, guards couldn't always see inmates or what was going on in the remand unit.

The inquest also found the design of the vents in the centre's washroom and shower areas played a role in Zong's death.

An official with Manitoba Corrections testified at the inquest that newer jails have more open concepts.

The NDP provincial government announced plans to replace the jail in 2013. Land had been donated by the City of Dauphin and surrounding rural municipality at the time, and a request for proposals was issued in 2014.

Over $11M in courthouse renovations

Inmates currently in the Dauphin jail will be moved to one of six other correctional facilities in Manitoba, the province said in an news release Friday.

There is currently capacity in other facilities because of an overall decline in the provincial inmate population, the province says.

Operations will begin winding down at the Dauphin facility, and it's expected to be closed by the end of May.

The release said the province will attempt to find employment elsewhere for all Dauphin jail employees.

"We will be respecting the collective agreement," Cullen said in the release. "We want to ensure a smooth transition and will be working with the union in the coming days."

Michelle Gawronsky, the president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, is set to speak Friday afternoon about the decision to close the jail without building a new facility.

Cullen also announced Friday that Dauphin's century-old courthouse, which is next to the jail, will undergo major renovations, at an estimated cost of more than $11 million.

The courthouse will be expanded to include more holding cells, improved accessibility and new administrative and office spaces for court staff, sheriffs and judges. The renovation will also bring improved video-conferencing and meeting spaces for lawyers and their clients, Cullen said.

The design will be finalized in the coming months, with plans to minimize disruptions during renovations.

"Providing accessible, efficient justice services to those living in Dauphin and surrounding communities is a priority, and these investments will support further modernization of Manitoba's courts," Cullen said.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, or text Kids Help Phone at 686868.