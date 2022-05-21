Dauphin opens Centennial Cup with 2-1 victory over Ottawa

The province's junior A hockey champions are off to a perfect start at nationals.

Luke Morris and Nakodan Greyeyes on the power play scored second-period goals as the Manitoba Junior Hockey League champion Dauphin Kings held off the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in the opening game of the Centennial Cup for both teams Friday afternoon in Estevan, Sask.

Philippe Jacques opened the scoring for Ottawa with a power-play goal in the final minute of the first period, but that was the only puck that slipped past Dauphin netminder Carson Cherepak, who finished with 30 saves.

The Kings return to the ice for a matchup with the Summerside Western Capitals on Sunday at 5 p.m. Summerside also won its opening game at the 10-team Canadian junior A hockey championship Friday, 4-1 over the Soo Thunderbirds.

Dauphin will also play the Thunderbirds and Flin Flon Bombers in other Group B games before the playoffs.

ICE fall to Oil Kings in series opener

The Winnipeg ICE lost for the first time on home ice in the Western Hockey League playoffs Friday evening.

Tyler Horstmann's second goal of the playoffs — 1:07 into overtime — lifted the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings to a 5-4 victory over the ICE in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Final series at Wayne Fleming Arena.

Tyler Horstmann is the Game 1 WHOA-vertime hero for the <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmOilKings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmOilKings</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WHLPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WHLPlayoffs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGvsEDM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGvsEDM</a> <a href="https://t.co/F2Z2tVCbRs">pic.twitter.com/F2Z2tVCbRs</a> —@TheWHL

ICE backup goaltender Gage Alexander left his net to play the puck after a partial Oil Kings line change, but coughed up the puck right onto Horstmann's stick, and into the yawning cage.

Alexander entered the game 7:30 into the second period in relief of starter Daniel Hauser, who was pulled after allowing four goals on 21 shots as Edmonton mounted a 4-1 lead. Dylan Guenther tallied two of those goals.

But the ICE rallied in the third as defenceman Benjamin Zloty potted his first goals of the post-season less than three minutes apart. Owen Pederson's sixth marker of the playoffs tied it with 8:16 remaining in regulation.

Owen Pederson of the Winnipeg ICE is checked by Simon Kubicek of the Edmonton Oil Kings during Game 1 of the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference Final at the Wayne Fleming Arena on Friday. Pederson scored the tying goal in the third period, but the Oil Kings prevailed with the victory in overtime, 5-4. (Winnipeg Ice/Twitter)

Mikey Milne's 10th goal of the playoffs opened the scoring near the midway mark of the opening period to give the ICE a 1-0 lead before the Oil Kings responded with four straight goals.

Winnipeg went 2-for-6 with the man advantage, while Edmonton converted one of its four power-play chances.

Game 2 goes tonight at 7 o'clock before the series shifts to the Alberta capital for Games 3, 4 and possibly 5 beginning Tuesday at Rogers Place.