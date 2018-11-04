Boil water order lifted for Dauphin residents

A boil water order has been lifted in the City of Dauphin.

The city had warned residents Thursday to boil their tap water before drinking or cooking with it after samples showed the presence of total coliform bacteria.

Total coliform bacteria live in soil, surface water, and human and animal waste.

The ban was lifted Saturday after Manitoba's medical officer of health gave the city's water system a clean bill of health.

"The City of Dauphin water system and Eclipse water distribution system have met all conditions for rescinding the precautionary boil water advisory and that bacteriological testing results meet regulatory standards," reads a letter from Dr. Denise Koh sent to the city.

"I am therefore rescinding the precautionary boil water advisory."

