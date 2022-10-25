Police searching for suspect in arson at Dauphin retirement home

Police say a fire at a retirement home in western Manitoba early Tuesday morning was intentionally set, and they're looking for the person they believe is responsible.

At about 3:30 a.m., RCMP in Dauphin were called to a break-in at Parkview Lodge.

When they arrived, officers found a small fire in the building. They evacuated residents from the building and called the local fire department.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the common area of the building, police said. No injuries were reported and the residents were able to return to the building.

The Dauphin Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Commissioner say the fire was the result of arson.

A 21-year-old man has been identified as a suspect, and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Alexander Koski of Dauphin is charged with arson with a disregard for human life and mischief over $5,000.

He's described as five feet 11 inches tall and about 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Koski's whereabouts is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

