Broken pipe floods Dauphin apartment building

A broken pipe left a Dauphin, Man., apartment building awash in inches of water early Monday morning.

The Dauphin Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Parkview Lodge, a senior housing complex, at about 2:30 a.m.

When they got there, they found the front lobby had about 15 centimetres of water in it.

A video posted to the department's Facebook page shows firefighters pushing the water out the door using shovels.

About 100 people live in the building and were without water this morning.

The water had also escaped into the street, and it was becoming a hazard, so city crews were called to close off the sidewalk, said fire Chief Cameron Abrey.

The fire department doesn't usually get called out to broken pipes but happened to be there for this one because the water set off the alarm, Abrey said.

"Even though there was no fire, firefighters are up there doing their job to try and restore services for the tenants of the building," he said.

"And you can see from the video that we're trying to get that water evacuated from there and the crews, the maintenance crews would then be able to start their work and then conduct the repairs."

No injuries were reported. Water was shut off in the building while crews worked to repair the broken pipe, Abrey said.