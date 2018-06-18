'We just want her to come home': Daughter of missing woman wants answers

The daughter of a woman who went missing in Thompson almost a month ago is asking anyone who knows something about the disappearance to send her family a tip.

Dianne Mae Bignell, 60, was last seen on her birthday, May 17. She saw a cousin in the morning, and then went into Thompson to visit with friends.

"I just want to know where my mom is," said Clara Bignell. "I believe somebody out there knows something and they are watching the family go through this", she said.

"I just want them to have the heart — if they know where my mom is, or what happened on the last day that she was seen — we're all having a hard time. We just want her to come home."

Dianne has not been seen or heard from since then, which her daughter says is out of character for her.

Bignell said the RCMP have assured her that they are doing what they can in the investigation.

"RCMP are looking at the surveillance now [in areas] surrounding Thompson," said Bignell. "We know that takes time."

While the RCMP do their investigation, the family and other Thompson community members have been doing their own ground search.

"When I get back to Thompson, I hope I can have a lot more volunteers helping with searching," said Bignell.

'I have my breakdowns'

The past few weeks have not been easy on her.

"I have my breakdowns. I get frustrated," she said. "Today marks the 20th day since she hasn't been home. Has anyone seen her?"

Bignell described her mom as someone who loved her friends and did a lot to keep busy. "She liked doing puzzles. Word puzzles, cross words," said Bignell.

"She liked watching her soaps. She kept pictures of us and her grand children, my brother Edward. She liked to clean. She lived with my uncle — her brother. Always made bannock and liked to help out her friends. Her friends meant a lot to her."

"She knew a lot of people and she was known by many," said Bignell. "That is why I think someone out there knows something."

RCMP describe Dianne as five feet, four inches tall, with a heavy build, tan complexion, grey shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

