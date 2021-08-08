Handcuffed man escapes police custody on foot in Lynn Lake

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a man they say escaped police custody on foot earlier Saturday.

Mounties were preparing to move Daryle (Deryle) Richard Johnson from their Lynn Lake detachment to the one in Leaf Rapids around 12:30 p.m.

That's when the 46-year-old ran away in handcuffs as he was led out of the building, RCMP said in a news release later that evening.

Johnson took off into a wooded area before he was put into the police vehicle. Officers chased but lost sight of him, the release said.

Police say they consider Johnson to be dangerous and urged people not to approach him. No information was provided about why the man was in custody to begin with.

Johnson is described as five feet nine inches tall and 180 pounds with short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a burgundy sweater, police said.

Mounties are asking anyone with information about where Johnson is to contact Lynn Lake RCMP at (204) 356-2494.

People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

RCMP in Lynn Lake are investigating. The area is located about 815 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

