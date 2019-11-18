Police arrest 2 men in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old

Winnipeg police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Darlyus McKay.

Officers responded to reports of an injured man lying in the front yard of a home on Pritchard Avenue, between McKenzie and McGregor streets, on Oct. 7.

Police said homicide investigators believe the suspects and McKay were in a verbal altercation which escalated to McKay being shot.

This past Friday, police located one of the suspects at a home on Boyd Avenue between Salter and Aikins streets.

Derek Donald Franklin, 37, is charged with manslaughter.

Then on Sunday, police arrested Christopher Dakota Murdock, 26, and charged him with with second degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Both men were detained in custody.

McKay's death marked the 30th homicide in Winnipeg this year.