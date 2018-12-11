Brandon woman hopes for Christmas miracle after irreplaceable ornaments accidentally sold

A Brandon, Man., woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle after a number of Christmas ornaments — priceless to her — were mistakenly sold at a yard sale in the city earlier this year.

Darlene Eastcott said her family was helping her downsize in May and offered to sell some of her belongings while she was in the hospital. However, a large plastic storage container with a number of sentimental items was sold by accident.

"I felt like I was going to cry. I was pretty upset at the time," she said.

"It was kind of a shocker when I got home and realized everything was gone." Her son was devastated when he learned the ornaments had been sold by mistake, she said.

Eastcott said the box of ornaments was sold to a woman at a yard sale outside a home on Aurora Crescent, in Brandon's Brookwood neighbourhood, on May 5.

Eastcott said this ornament in honour of her late son is among the items that were in the box. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"I had a lot of sentimental stuff in there. Things that were my mom's and passed down to me. Things from when the kids were little and a [memorial ornament] for my son that passed away," she said. "Things like that you can't replace."

Among the items in the box was a set of bubbling candle Christmas lanterns, a medallion that says "Merry Christmas from heaven," a set of angel lights and a number of ceramic items, as well as wreaths and other decorations.

There was a bouncy castle in the front yard on the day of the sale, she said, adding that her son helped the woman who bought the blue box of items carry it to her vehicle — which was possibly a van or similar type of vehicle.

There was a bouncy castle on the front lawn of the Aurora Crescent home where the yard sale was held on May 5. (Submitted by Darlene Eastcott)

She hopes describing the sale and some of the items will help jog the buyer's memory or the memory of someone else who was at the sale that day. She said some of the items — like the medallion in honour of her son — won't have much meaning to anyone else.

"I've had to accept that if it's gone, it's gone," said Eastcott. "But I would really like to get it back — especially the sentimental stuff."

Eastcott said she wanted to get the word out closer to Christmas, when families may be pulling out their decorations or visiting family and friends.

"I've had a lot of people offer to replace it," she added. "But what I really want is to have my things that are so important to me back."

Ornaments like this were also in the box. (Submitted by Darlene Eastcott)

She's still holding out hope someone will come across the ornaments and contact her. She's willing to reimburse whoever bought them, she said.

"The important thing is that I have my grandkids and I have my kids. But if I could get this stuff back, it would really be Christmas to me," Eastcott said.

"I'm hoping for a Christmas miracle."