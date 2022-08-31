Star light, star bright: Spruce Woods Provincial Park is now Manitoba's 1st dark-sky preserve

Star gazers in Manitoba now have a dark sanctuary to take in the wonders of the night sky.

Spruce Woods is the first place in Manitoba to be designated as a dark-sky preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

That classification recognizes a commitment to preserving nighttime ecosystems and educating visitors about light pollution, Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton said in a news release Wednesday.

Already known for having some of the highest-quality night skies in southern Manitoba, Spruce Woods Provincial Park attracts amateur stargazers and professional astronomers alike, the news release said.

Many plants, wildlife and insects rely on darkness to forage, breed and navigate, so protecting the dark sky not only provides a magical experience for star gazers but also protects ecosystems, Parks Canada says.

Spruce Woods joins 32 other dark-sky preserves in Canada, including 13 national parks.

The designation requires sites to adhere to established guidelines, particularly around mitigating the amount of artificial light used.

In areas of Spruce Woods that need artificial light for safety, security or navigation purposes, dark-sky-compliant fixtures that use low wattage have been installed, along with amber-coloured lamps and shields that direct light downwards, Wharton said.

Spruce Woods' designation follows years of dedicated work by Manitoba Parks staff, members of the astronomical society and volunteers with the Friends of Spruce Woods, the news release said.

The designation will be presented Sept. 4 at a ceremony during the astronomical society's annual Spruce Woods star party. Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony starting at 7 p.m. at the park visitor centre, followed by moon observing at 8 p.m. and a laser-guided star tour at 9 p.m.