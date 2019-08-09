Red River College appoints interim president after current CEO's contract not renewed

Red River College has appointed a new interim president, after the college's board decided not to renew the contract of current president and CEO Paul Vogt when it expires next year — a move which drew criticism and accusations of political interference.

Darin Brecht, who held the position of vice-president of finance and administration, took on the role as interim president and CEO on Aug. 8, the Winnipeg-based college announced in a news release.

"With his wealth of experience in the private sector, Darin has a strong foundation in place to provide solid overall leadership and direction for the team at Red River College as we move through this important period of transition," RRC board chair Loren Cisyk said in the Thursday release.

In announcing Brecht's appointment, Cisyk thanked the outgoing president for his service and for working with Brecht during the transition period.

"Paul has set us on a strong path for the future and we want to recognize the time, energy and dedication he brought to the job," Cisyk said.

The college says Brecht has more than 25 years of experience in the areas of finance, planning and management.

Vogt, who took over the position in 2015, said last month he was shocked and disappointed after learning of the board's decision to not renew his contract.

The Thursday release did not elaborate on why the college decided not to renew Vogt's contract. In an interview last week, Cisyk said the board wanted to move in a different direction, but would not elaborate on what that direction will be.

Before coming to the college, Vogt headed up Manitoba's civil service as clerk of the province's executive council from 2005 to 2013, under the former NDP government. From 1999 to 2005, he was a policy secretary to cabinet.

He was hired in 2015 after a spending scandal involving the previous president, Stephanie Forsyth.

The current board of Red River College is made up of Progressive Conservative appointees.

Premier Brian Pallister has said his government played no role in ousting Vogt from his job.