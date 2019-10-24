Police ID man stabbed to death in Elmwood as Darcy Rose

The man who died after being stabbed outside an apartment building in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood has been identified as Darcy Lesley Rose.

The 37-year-old died Wednesday after being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He was found outside a three-storey apartment block on Talbot Avenue, between Stadacona and Allan streets, around 1:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe people in the area during those early hours on Wednesday may have valuable information regarding Rose's death and ask anyone who might have witnesses something to contact investigators.

"Information that may seem inconsequential or irrelevant could be critical to investigators," police said in a news release.

Investigators can be reached at 204-986-6508 or through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).