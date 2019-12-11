Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Darcy Rose homicide

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood.

Michael Joseph Thomas Fox was arrested on Tuesday at Stony Mountain Institution, a federal penitentiary where he was already in custody for an unrelated matter, police said.

He is accused of stabbing Darcy Lesley Rose outside an apartment building on Talbot Avenue in October.

Police were called to the three-storey building, between Stadacona and Allan streets, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. Rose was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other but did not provide any more information about their connection.