Man accused of dousing Winnipeg police chief with pitcher of water charged with assault

A man is facing a criminal record after allegedly pouring a pitcher of water on Chief Danny Smyth of the Winnipeg Police Service at a Folklorama event on the weekend.

Smyth was representing police at a community event at a pavilion when the incident took place, Const. Chaude Chancy of the public information office wrote in an email on Tuesday.

An officer with the duty office had said the police chief had water poured on him at the Japanese pavilion, but Chancy wouldn't provide additional details.

Neither officer would say when the incident took place, but the ethno-cultural festival began in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Chancy says the accused, 22, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and released on an undertaking.

He wouldn't provide any additional information as the case is before the court.

