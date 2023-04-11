Filmmaker and playwright Danny Schur, who brought Winnipeg General Strike to stage, has died

Danny Schur, filmmaker, playwright, composer, lyricist and exponent of Ukrainian-Canadians and the labour class, died on Monday. He was 56.

Schur was born and raised in the small Ukrainian-Canadian community of Ethelbert, about 50 kilometres northwest of Dauphin, Man.

The solitude of the area led to a focus on music, which developed into a talent on piano at the age of five and composing by 10, according to his website biography. And his immersion in the culture around his home community created a lifelong interest in the stories of the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

"He was proud of his Ukrainian heritage and much of that, the plight of Ukrainians also made it into his art," long-time friend Carson Nattrass, the artistic director at Rainbow Stage, said of Schur on Up to Speed on Tuesday afternoon.

Schur later moved to Winnipeg where he studied piano and composition at the University of Manitoba.

Through the 1990s, he worked as a writer, producer and manager in the recording industry with several major label acts from Manitoba, including Chantal Kreviazuk, McMaster & James, Doc Walker, Tara-Lynn Hart and, later, William Prince.

Schur and his wife, Juliane Schaible, composed the theme song for the Winnipeg-hosted 1999 Pan Am Games. The couple had two children.

Musical theatre

Schur shifted more into musical theatre in 2000 with the debut of The Bridge. Composed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Ukrainian settlement in Canada, it ran at the Walker (now Burton Cummings) Theatre in Winnipeg.

He then wrote his second musical, The Tree, which received several workshop productions but didn't go on to a commercial run.

But his next one, Strike! The Musical, literally set the stage for his success.

Nattrass will remember the unparalleled passion Schur always exuded during that play, and throughout his career.

"He is the model for making things happen, particularly in your own backyard. That kind of passion, those kind of stories you see, you know, people make documentaries about with artists in New York or L.A. And we had one right in Winnipeg who recognized that the stories of Manitobans are just as epic and just as universal as the ones that we see on the stage and screen in other countries," Nattrass said on Up to Speed on Tuesday afternoon.

"He taught me to love our city, to love our community and believe that our stories matter."

Schur wrote the music and lyrics and co-wrote the script for the prize-winning play, which ran in several cities across the country.

Rainbow Stage's June 2019 production of Strike! The Musical. (Robert Tinker/Rainbow Stage)

Set against a Ukrainian-Jewish backdrop and framed around the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike, a 42-day shutdown of the city by 25,000-35,000 union and non-union workers, the musical recounts the persecution of minorities during the event.

It debuted in 2005 at Rainbow Stage in Winnipeg and was later turned into a feature film, renamed Stand!, which was released in the fall of 2019.

In 2007, a special performance of the musical was held at the Burton Cummings Theatre and recorded for national broadcast on CBC Radio. The theatre was chosen in part because it had been used as a meeting place for labour activists prior to the 1919 strike.

The central character in the musical is Mike Sokolowski, the only person killed on what came to be known as Bloody Saturday, a turning point in the strike.

Schur later made a documentary film, Mike's Bloody Saturday, looking further into a man who became known as the forgotten immigrant.

Sokolowski was buried in an unmarked grave in Brookside Cemetery and Schur spent nearly a decade researching his story.

During that time Schur joined forced with the MayWorks Festival of Labour and Arts to get a proper headstone, which now has Sokolowski's name and some context of the strike.

For 84 years, Mike Sokolowski's final resting place in Brookside Cemetery was unmarked. In 2003, it was given a proper headstone, thanks to efforts by Danny Schur and the MayWorks Festival of Labour and Arts. (Chris Radons/findagrave.com)

It came 84 years after Sokolowski, standing in front of Pantages Playhouse Theatre at the corner of Main Street and Market Avenue — across from city hall — was shot in the heart by mounted police.

A fan of hockey, and a recreational-league goalie, Schur also put those passions onto the screen. He directed a 2015 biographical documentary about NHL Hall of Fame goalie Terry Sawchuk, a Winnipegger who had strong ties to the Ukrainian community.

"There isn't a single person like him," Nattrass said. "If the word 'no' showed up in front of him, he steps to the left or steps to the right and keep going forward. He always found his way to a 'yes.'"

Most recently, Schur was developing a new feature film, co-written with Rick Chafe (who Schur worked with on Strike! The Musical), called Spirit Lake.

The story was set against the First World War internment of Ukrainians and other Eastern Europeans in Canada.

"He carved the path for large scale musicals by Manitobans, for Manitobans," Nattrass said. "And he showed that it was possible."