Thompson MLA Danielle Adams dies after car accident, NDP says

Danielle Adams, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Thompson, has died in a car crash, the party said Thursday.

Adams was elected as a member of the Manitoba NDP in 2019

Thompson MLA Danielle Adams, shown here on Election Day in 2019, died after an accident near Thompson, Man., on Thursday. (Ramraajh Sharvendiran/CBC)

The accident happened Thursday afternoon near Thompson, Man.

"Danielle's passing is heartbreaking on so many levels — she was a young, caring mother who wore her heart on her sleeve," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said in a statement. "She was a fierce advocate for her constituents in Thompson and always made northern Manitobans a priority.

"Our movement and our team will miss her deeply. I know I and my NDP colleagues will honour her life and legacy by continuing to fight hard for the things Danielle stood for." 

Adams was first elected as a member of the NDP in 2019 and served as critic for child care, housing, disability and poverty matters. 

The party described her as a lifelong New Democrat who cared deeply for Manitoba's northern communities and fought for quality health-care, education and good jobs in the region.

"Before and after her election, Danielle was a trustworthy listener and community advocate for those in Thompson and beyond," the news release said.

She was the mother of two young boys and a partner to her husband Bill.

