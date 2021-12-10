Thompson MLA Danielle Adams dies after car accident, NDP says

Danielle Adams, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Thompson, has died after a car accident, the Manitoba NDP confirmed on Thursday night.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon near Thompson, Man.

"Danielle's passing is heartbreaking on so many levels — she was a young, caring mother who wore her heart on her sleeve," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said in a statement. "She was a fierce advocate for her constituents in Thompson and always made northern Manitobans a priority.

"Our movement and our team will miss her deeply. I know I and my NDP colleagues will honour her life and legacy by continuing to fight hard for the things Danielle stood for."

Adams was first elected as a member of the NDP in 2019 and served as critic for child care, housing, disability and poverty matters.

The party described her as a lifelong New Democrat who cared deeply for Manitoba's northern communities and fought for quality health-care, education and good jobs in the region.

"Before and after her election, Danielle was a trustworthy listener and community advocate for those in Thompson and beyond," the news release said.

She was the mother of two young boys and a partner to her husband Bill.