Manitoba NDP caucus gathers in legislature to remember Thompson MLA Danielle Adams

Members of the Manitoba NDP caucus remembered their colleague Danielle Adams as a genuinely kind, hardworking person who fiercely advocated for her community during a small ceremony Monday morning in the legislative chamber.

The Thompson MLA died in a car crash on Thursday afternoon while driving on Highway 6.

A Manitoba flag was placed on her seat by PC house leader Kelvin Goertzen, NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine and Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard, alongside a framed photo of Adams and a small floral arrangement

"Not too many people in this province get a chance to have a seat in this chamber. Danielle achieved that," said NDP Leader Wab Kinew Monday.

"I hope her family and all her friends are very proud of what she did, and take some solace in her being honoured in this place where she showed us her true potential."

Adams was first elected to the Manitoba Legislature in 2019. During her time in office, she served as the party's critic on child care, housing, disability and poverty matters.

After the flag and flowers were placed at Adams' desk, NDP MLAs gathered around it to share memories about their beloved colleague. Other PC MLAs also came by to offer their condolences.

Amanda Lathlin, NDP MLA for The Pas-Kameesak, said Adams was one of the hardest working MLAs she'd ever met.

"She was only here for two years but did a lot for her community and she loved Thompson and northern Manitoba," she said.

"As a team, we're going to continue the work that she wanted to do."

Union Station MLA Uzoma Asagwara said they will remember Adams for her kindness, and also for her awesome sense of humour.

"It's a quality that I don't think you find all the time, just someone who has no motives, is just caring and kind," Asagwara said.

Danielle Adams and the NDP won back the Thompson riding. (Ramraajh Sharvendiran/CBC)

Adams is survived her two young sons and her husband, Bill.

Before entering provincial politics, Adams served on the boards of several organizations, including the Thompson Children's World Daycare, Thompson Ski Club and Thompson Labour Committee.

She also worked in the constituency office of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski MP Niki Ashton.