Sentencing hearing for Manitoba dad guilty of manslaughter in toddler's death

A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba father convicted of manslaughter in the death of his 21-month-old daughter.

A jury found Daniel Williams guilty in February in the 2014 death of Kierra Elektra Starr Williams on Peguis First Nation.

Court heard Williams didn't do anything to keep his child safe from her mother.

At the time of her death, Kierra's body showed signs of months of abuse — she was malnourished and had broken bones.

Her mother, Vanessa Bushie, received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years for second-degree murder last year.

The Crown is asking for a nine-year sentence while the defence says Williams could never have foreseen Kierra's death.