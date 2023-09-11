Man, 25, dies after shooting in North End

A man died after being shot less than a day after another man was fatally shot blocks away in Winnipeg's North End.

Police went to College Avenue, between Main and Aikins streets, on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot.

Officers arrived to find Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez, 25, outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died, police said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or online.

Another man — 23-year-old Everett Patterson King — died after he was shot Sunday just after midnight outside a home a few blocks west of the College incident, on Mountain Avenue between McKenzie and Powers streets.

Police have not connected the two shootings, and charges have already been laid in the death of King.

