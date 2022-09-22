Man accused in string of break-ins in Winnipeg's inner city arrested

A man accused of 10 break-ins and other property crimes involving garages, homes and a camper trailer in Winnipeg's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood has been arrested, police say.

A 40-year-old from Winnipeg was charged for crimes that occurred between July and September of this year — two in July, four in August and six in September, police said in a Thursday news release.

In one instance, police say the man threatened a woman with bolt cutters while trying to steal her camper trailer.

The stolen items include a shotgun, garden tools, bikes, a dog carrier and a pizza oven. Some of them were found for sale online or at pawn shops, police say.

Tips and evidence provided by people who live in the neighbourhood helped identify the man accused.

On Tuesday, police saw him leaving an apartment building on Sargent Avenue, between Victor and Arlington streets, and attempted to arrest him.

He ran back into the building but was arrested after trying to hide inside a suite, police said.

The 40-year-old was charged with a slew of criminal offences, including eight charges of breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and resisting a police officer.

He is in custody.

