Jury finds Winnipeg man guilty in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old boy

A jury has found a Winnipeg man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend's three-year-old son.

The verdict in the case against Daniel Jensen was delivered shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Three-year-old Hunter Straight-Smith was stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his Pritchard Avenue home on Oct. 30, 2019. He was rushed to hospital and taken off life-support three days later.

Jensen, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in Hunter's death. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutors had argued that Jensen fatally stabbed the three-year-old in order to hurt Hunter's mother, with whom Jensen was in an on-again, off-again relationship. Surveillance footage, witness testimony and DNA evidence all pointed to Jensen as the killer, the prosecution argued.

Meanwhile, Jensen's defence lawyer Bruce Bonney suggested that the boy's death was not properly investigated, arguing that police and the victim's family focused too much on Jensen and did not seriously consider other suspects.

