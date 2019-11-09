'No doubt' that accused in murder trial killed 3-year-old Winnipeg boy, jury hears in closing arguments

WARNING: This story contains graphic details

Daniel Jensen fatally stabbed three-year-old Hunter Straight-Smith in order to hurt his mother in the most cruel and permanent way possible, Crown prosecutor Jennifer Mann told a Winnipeg court in closing arguments at Jensen's first-degree murder trial.

But Jensen's defence attorney Bruce Bonney made the case that the boy's 2019 death was not properly investigated, arguing that police and the victim's family focused too much on Jensen and did not seriously consider other suspects.

Both the Crown and defence presented their closing arguments to the jury in Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Tuesday morning, concluding more than two weeks of testimony.

Hunter was stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his Pritchard Avenue home on Oct. 30, 2019. He was rushed to hospital and taken off life-support three days later.

Jensen, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in Hunter's death. He has pleaded not guilty.

At the time of the toddler's death, Jensen was living with Hunter's mother, Clarice Smith, with whom he was in an on-again, off-again relationship.

A handful of Hunter's family members and friends were in court Tuesday. Some held hands and wrapped their arms around one another as lawyers addressed the court.

One woman began sobbing violently after the Crown prosecutor concluded her statements.

Evidence 'overwhelming': Crown

In her closing arguments, Mann told the jury that the evidence against Jensen is "overwhelming," arguing that witness testimony, DNA evidence, and surveillance footage all point to Jensen as the killer.

The night Hunter was stabbed, his mother told Jensen she was leaving him, Mann said.

Mann said multiple witnesses saw Jensen and Clarice Smith get into a violent, heated argument at the Northern Hotel on Main Street that night, where Jensen struck Smith multiple times.

Surveillance footage showed Jensen exiting the hotel and heading toward Pritchard Avenue shortly after.

"He was ready to hurt anyone who crossed his path, but most of all, he wanted to hurt Clarice Smith," Mann said.

"She was leaving him and he knew exactly how to hurt her."

Daniel Jensen is on trial in Hunter Straight-Smith's death. (Dan Jensen/Facebook)

During the trial, witnesses testified that Jensen was in the Pritchard Avenue home for about five minutes, telling Smith's family that he wanted to check on Hunter.

"It was a lie told with a purpose — a deadly purpose," Mann said.

Mann argued that it was during this time that Jensen stabbed Hunter, covering the boy's mouth so no one could hear him scream. He left the knife in Hunter's neck and then covered him with a blanket, Mann alleged.

One witness told the court that once he exited the home, Jensen started running.

Mann said Jensen's clothes also had Hunter's DNA on them.

"Put simply, Daniel Jensen had a motive to kill Hunter, he was let into the house, and he was seen running away," Mann told the jury.

"There is no doubt that Daniel Jensen killed Hunter — none at all."

Defence questions investigation

In his closing arguments, Bonney told the court that his client cared for Hunter and treated the toddler like his own child.

Jensen and Hunter's mother had a tumultuous relationship, Bonney said. He argued that other suspects weren't properly investigated.

During the trial, Bonney pointed to another relative who was also living in the house at the time as a possible suspect in Hunter's death.

The defence attorney argued the relative had a violent past and may have killed Hunter during a blackout because he was frustrated with the boy.

During her closing arguments, Mann said that theory didn't fit with the evidence found at the scene.

As for the blood found on Jensen's clothes, Bonney said that didn't conclusively tie him to the murder. He suggested that Jensen could have found Hunter's body and tried to administer CPR.

He also pointed out that Jensen was seen wandering around Winnipeg in the days after Hunter was stabbed.

"Wouldn't you think someone who committed murder would be out on the Trans-Canada Highway trying to get out of town as soon as possible?"

The jury will return Wednesday to receive instructions from Justice Herbert Rempel, after which they will begin deliberating a verdict.