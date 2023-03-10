Winnipeg man found guilty of murdering 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight appeals conviction

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Family members of three-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight say they hope they won't have to go through another trial for the man convicted of first-degree murder in the child's death.

The family returned to a Winnipeg courtroom Friday morning for a hearing for Daniel Jensen, who is appealing his September 2021 conviction.

"It brings everything all back up again," said Charlene Straight, Hunter's grandmother, outside court.

"We're still grieving for Hunter every single day and then now to have this, to go through this all over again … I just pray that he does not get another trial. He was found guilty."

Jensen, now 36, was found guilty by a jury of stabbing Hunter while the boy slept in his bed in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2019.

During his trial, the jury heard Hunter was stabbed six times in the head and neck.

Prosecutors argued Jensen attacked Hunter as a way to get back at the boy's mother, with whom he had been in an on-and-off relationship, after they got into a violent argument. The defence told jurors no one saw the attack on Hunter and the killer could have been someone else in the home.

The jury found him guilty, and he received an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but he is now appealing his conviction on one ground.

His lawyer Sarah Inness argued the trial judge erred in admitting video of Jensen assaulting Hunter's mom, Clarice Smith, at the Northern Hotel in Winnipeg prior to Hunter's death.

"The prejudicial effect outweighed the probative value," Inness told a panel of three appeal court justices Friday.

The video surveillance presented at the trial showed Jensen kneeing and punching Smith before he left the Main Street bar alone. Court heard Jensen then walked home to the upstairs suite of a duplex where he lived with Hunter, Smith and one of her nephews.

Crown attorney Jennifer Mann told the court not showing jurors the video would've deprived them of key evidence related to Jensen's motivation to commit murder.

"This was the best evidence of that assault, and it was crucial evidence to understand why the appellant killed the deceased," Mann argued in court.

Jensen did not appear in court Friday in person or by video.

The justices reserved their decision. No date has been set for a ruling in the case.

'On pins and needles': grandmother

Hunter's grandmother said on Friday she's still hurting. Straight said she was warned there may be an appeal and learned about the hearing from Victim Services about a week and a half ago.

While she's hoping for "a good outcome," waiting won't be easy, she said.

"It's going to be nerve-racking," Straight said. "It's going to be every day just on pins and needles waiting for that call."

Hunter's grandmothers, Charlene Straight and Judy Smith, and his grandfather Leo Hardisty outside the law courts in Winnipeg on Friday. (Josh Crabb/CBC)

Judy Smith and Leo Hardisty, Hunter's grandparents on his mom's side of the family, drove in from Hollow Water First Nation — a roughly 200-kilometre drive — for Friday's hearing.

"I still cry when I go to bed for him [Hunter]," Smith said outside court. "[I'm] still grieving. I guess it's never going to go away."

She keeps pictures of Hunter in her living room and his mom holds a feast for her son every year on his June 4 birthday, said Smith.

Straight said her family has a similar tradition, making up a plate for Hunter when they gather during holidays.

"We do an offering for Hunter," she said. "Just to let him know we're still here and we miss him every day. We wish he was here."