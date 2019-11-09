Trial begins for Winnipeg man accused of killing 3-year-old boy

The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy in 2019 is set to begin Monday morning.

Daniel Jensen is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hunter Straight-Smith.

The toddler was stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his Pritchard Avenue home on Oct. 30, 2019. He was rushed to hospital and taken off life-support three days later.

Jensen was initially charged with several offences, including attempted murder.

That charge was upgraded after the boy died.

The jury trial is being held at Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench.