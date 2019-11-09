Trial begins for Winnipeg man accused of killing 3-year-old boy
Daniel Jensen is charged with second-degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing three-year-old Hunter Straight-Smith in 2019.
Daniel Jensen charged with 2nd-degree murder in the 2019 death of Hunter Straight-Smith
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy in 2019 is set to begin Monday morning.
Daniel Jensen is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hunter Straight-Smith.
The toddler was stabbed multiple times while sleeping in his Pritchard Avenue home on Oct. 30, 2019. He was rushed to hospital and taken off life-support three days later.
Jensen was initially charged with several offences, including attempted murder.
That charge was upgraded after the boy died.
The jury trial is being held at Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench.