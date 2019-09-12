Flin Flon man faces sex assault charges in 11 offences involving kids, RCMP say

A Flin Flon man is facing charges in connection with sexual assaults involving two men when they were kids.

Daniel Hughes, 34, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation in connection with 11 offences involving minors, RCMP said Thursday.

RCMP began investigating Hughes in early August after a man reported having been sexually abused as a child living in Snow Lake, where Hughes had lived until moving to Flin Flon in 2016. The man alleged the incidents happened between 2004 and 2012.

During the investigation a second man came forward with similar allegations of having been sexually abused as a child.

After leaving Snow Lake, Hughes worked as a house parent in charge of supervising children at the residence of Frontier Collegiate Institute in Cranberry Portage, between 2016 and 2019, RCMP said.

Investigators are concerned there could be more victims and are asking them to contact Snow Lake RCMP at 204-358-7723 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Survivors of sexual assaults over the age of 16 can also file anonymous reports through Klinic Community Health and work with staff counselors, RCMP said. The 24/7 Klinic sexual assault crisis line is 1-888-292-7565.