Manitoba man missing since last year found dead: RCMP

A Manitoba man who had been missing since last year has been found dead.

The remains of Daniel Bunn, 43, were found in Fort Alexander, Man., on July 23. Powerview RCMP said they do not suspect any crime was committed.

Bunn last spoke to family in the town of Powerview on Nov. 26, 2017.

Fort Alexander is about eight kilometres northwest of Powerview, and about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.