Manitoba Mountie charged with dangerous driving after crash on Highway 59

Charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm have been laid against a Manitoba RCMP officer after a crash that sent two people to hospital last fall, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says.

Officers responding to a call around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 crossed into the intersection of Highway 59 and 311, just east of Niverville. Their cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle, the province's police watchdog said in a news release Friday.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital in Steinbach. The officer was treated and released.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was sent to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and admitted for care.

The IIU investigated and determined there were grounds to believe an offence occurred under the Criminal Code.

As a result, an RCMP constable has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and ordered to appear in court in St-Pierre-Jolys in March.

The investigative unit, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, says it will not comment further becuase the matter is now before the courts.