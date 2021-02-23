Remains found of missing Manitoba snowmobiler presumed dead: RCMP

The remains of a snowmobiler who fell through the ice in Manitoba's Whiteshell Provincial Park in February have been found, RCMP say.

On Monday at about 10 a.m., Mounties received reports that human remains had been found at Eleanor Lake.

The RCMP Water Transport Unit went to the lake to help, and the remains were later confirmed as those of Dan LeMay of Grunthal, Man.

RCMP believe the 50-year-old left the Pinewood Lodge around 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 to retrieve a broken snowmobile that was left in the town of Rennie, just west of the southeast Manitoba provincial park. Investigators thought he had run out of gas somewhere on the nearly 40-kilometre stretch.

A search and rescue team combed through hundreds of kilometres in the Whiteshell looking for LeMay, who was missing without food or water for three days.

RCMP and other volunteers set up a command station at the Pinewood Lodge in the Whiteshell. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

On Feb. 23, police called off the search because they believed he had fallen through the ice.

"We strongly believe at this point that the snow machine entered the water and didn't resurface," RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said at the time.

"The area we've covered is extensive," Manaigre said. "We couldn't locate anything possibly related to where LeMay could be, so we have to assume at this point that at this point he's entered the water."

RCMP weren't able to dive to search for his remains at the time because the currents were too dangerous for dive teams.

