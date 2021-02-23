Volunteers, RCMP helicopter continue search for missing snowmobiler in Whiteshell Provincial Park

A search and rescue team is combing through hundreds of kilometres of Whiteshell Provincial Park in southeastern Manitoba, looking for a snowmobiler who has been missing without food or water since Sunday night.

RCMP believe Dan LeMay, 50, from Grunthal, Man., left the Pinewood Lodge around 4 p.m. on Sunday to retrieve a broken snowmobile that was left in the town of Rennie, just west of the provincial park. It's believed he ran out of gas somewhere on the nearly 40-kilometre stretch.

Dozens of volunteers, as well as RCMP, have covered hundreds of square kilometres on land and in the air, but so far haven't found any trace of the lost snowmobiler.

"It seems like all the areas that we can think of have been covered and for some reason there's still no sign of anything," said volunteer Adam Hermann, who said he camps or rents a cottage in the area for much of the year.

Dan LeMay left the Pinewood Lodge in Whiteshell Provincial Park on his snowmobile Sunday evening, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)

Hermann is one of the volunteers who have been sent out by police with GPS units to carefully search trails for any sign of LeMay.

He says the trails are in poor condition because of the weather, but more concerning is the lack of warming huts.

The huts snowmobilers would normally use this time of year have been boarded up or locked because of the pandemic.

"Right from the get-go when that was announced, I thought it [boarding up the huts] was a bad idea, specifically for this reason — if someone gets hung up, gets stranded out in the cold," he said.

"It could be the difference between life and death."

Adam Hermann is one of the people volunteering to look for Dan LeMay in Whiteshell Provincial Park. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging surveyed parts of the 2,700-square-kilometre provincial park, about 120 kilometres east of Winnipeg along the Ontario border, for several hours on Tuesday morning.

The helicopter will likely attempt the search again, he said.

Mounties are also looking into possible sightings of the father of three on Sunday and Monday that people have called in.

"It hasn't led us to anything concrete yet," Manaigre said.

It's believed Dan LeMay ran out of gas somewhere on the trail between Pinewood Lodge, on Dorothy Lake, and the town of Rennie, Man., a stretch of nearly 40 kilometres. RCMP and other volunteers set up a command station in the area. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

While LeMay was dressed for the elements, it's not clear if he had any survival supplies with him.

"Yes, the temperatures aren't too bad, but it's still cold. If you've gotten wet, if you don't have the ability to make a fire to keep warm, the elements can take a toll," Manaigre said.

LeMay has been without food and water for nearly two days, but Manaigre says the search team isn't giving up.

"We've got a lot of ground to cover. We've covered a lot — it's just a matter of putting the pieces of the puzzle together."