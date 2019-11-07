Charges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder against man accused of killing 3-year-old Winnipeg boy

The man arrested in the stabbing death of three-year-old Hunter Straight-Smith is now facing more serious charges of second-degree murder.

Dan Jensen, 33, was arrested last week and initially charged with attempted murder. The charges now have been updgraded following Hunter's death, police said.

Hunter was on life-support in hospital after he was attacked during the early morning hours on Oct. 30. He died three days later.

In consultation with Manitoba Justice, members of the Winnipeg police major crimes unit obtained a warrant to charge Jensen with the more serious offence.

Police said on the night Hunter was stabbed, Jensen, who is not the boy's father, was with Hunter's mother, Clarice Smith — his on-again, off-again girlfriend — at a location on Main Street.

Hunter Straight-Smith, 3, was in grave condition on life-support in hospital since being stabbed on Oct. 30. He died Nov. 2. (Submitted by family)

They got into an argument that escalated into a violent assault against Smith, police said.

From there, Jensen walked to the home a few blocks away on Pritchard Avenue, between Salter and Charles streets, and attacked Hunter while he slept, police allege.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 and Hunter was rushed to hospital in critical condition, given two blood transfusions and put on life support.

Jensen was arrested later the same day.