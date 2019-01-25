Province appoints Aboriginal Council president to Winnipeg Police Board

The president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg is joining the city's police board, increasing the Indigenous representation on a body that has endured some criticism for the way it reflects the city's demographics.

Manitoba Justice announced Friday it has appointed Damon Johnston to the Winnipeg Police Board. Johnston, who is also a member of Mayor Brian Bowman's Indigenous advisory circle, fills one of two provincial positions on the police board.

Johnston joins Alicja Szarkiewicz as the other provincial appointee. The board is also made up of two city councillors — board chair Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) and Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) — as well as three city appointees.

Right now, two of those city positions are vacant. Brian Scharfstein is the only city appointee on the board, following the departures of​ Barry Tuckett and Mary Jane Brownscombe.

Klein said Friday he does not know precisely when Mayor Brian Bowman will fill those positions, but expressed confidence the board will be at full strength before its next public meeting in March.

Bowman spokesperson Jeremy Davis said the positions will be filled in March.

Bowman had an opportunity to make those appointments on Tuesday, when executive policy committee approved dozens of other appointments to a number of city commissions and boards.

The mayor has stated the ethnic composition of the Winnipeg Police Board does not matter, while acknowledging the board is of particular importance to the city's Indigenous community.

Right now, the Winnipeg Police Board has two members who identify as Indigenous: Johnston and Klein, who has an Ontario Métis card.