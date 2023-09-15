Man found dead from gunshot wound inside Winnipeg apartment
Damion Wayne Skrumeda, 46, was found dead in Mulvey Avenue apartment late Wednesday night, police say
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment building Wednesday night.
Police responded to a call just after 11 p.m. about a man who had been shot on the 600 block Mulvey Avenue, between Arbuthnot and Daly streets in Winnipeg's Earl Grey neighbourhood, police said in a Friday news release.
Officers found Damion Wayne Skrumeda dead inside an apartment building. Police say he had suffered a gunshot wound.
The homicide unit is now investigating. No arrest have been made as of Friday morning.
Polie are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 (TIPS), or leave an anonymous online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.