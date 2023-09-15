Man found dead from gunshot wound inside Winnipeg apartment

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment building Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call just after 11 p.m. about a man who had been shot on the 600 block Mulvey Avenue, between Arbuthnot and Daly streets in Winnipeg's Earl Grey neighbourhood, police said in a Friday news release.

Officers found Damion Wayne Skrumeda dead inside an apartment building. Police say he had suffered a gunshot wound.

The homicide unit is now investigating. No arrest have been made as of Friday morning.

Polie are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477 (TIPS), or leave an anonymous online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.