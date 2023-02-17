Assiniboine River expected to rise as province releases water from Shellmouth Dam
Assiniboine river level expected to rise in the next couple of weeks due to the water outflow coming from the Shellmouth Dam.
Outflow expected in Winnipeg in 2 weeks
Water levels on the Assiniboine River and shorelines may create unsafe conditions in the weeks to come as outflow from the Shellmouth dam is increased, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure warns.
The water level is expected to rise by one to two feet between the Shellmouth Dam and Brandon, 160 km southeast of the dam.
The expected rise is the result of water released from the Shellmouth Reservoir to make room for spring's flow.
Outflow from the Shellmouth Dam will be increased to 600 cubic feet per second Saturday, while outflow from the dam will be further increased to 700 cubic feet per second on Feb. 21, the province says in a press release.
The river level will increase half a foot in Winnipeg in around two weeks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?