Assiniboine River expected to rise as province releases water from Shellmouth Dam

Water levels on the Assiniboine River and shorelines may create unsafe conditions in the weeks to come as outflow from the Shellmouth dam is increased, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure warns.

The water level is expected to rise by one to two feet between the Shellmouth Dam and Brandon, 160 km southeast of the dam.

The expected rise is the result of water released from the Shellmouth Reservoir to make room for spring's flow.

Outflow from the Shellmouth Dam will be increased to 600 cubic feet per second Saturday, while outflow from the dam will be further increased to 700 cubic feet per second on Feb. 21, the province says in a press release.

The river level will increase half a foot in Winnipeg in around two weeks.