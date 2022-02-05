Construction to begin on Brandon's Daly Overpass this year, Manitoba Transportation says

The province has hired a construction company to start work on replacing an aging overpass in Brandon, Man.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure has hired the Canadian company Coco Paving to start work on the Daly Overpass project, the province said in a letter to residents on Friday.

Work will begin in the next few weeks to replace the overpass in order to make way for a new $65-million four-lane span, which will include a separate pedestrian and active transportation bridge alongside it.

Two lanes of traffic, one going in each direction, will be maintained while construction is ongoing, with a few brief exceptions, the letter says.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2024.

The promise to replace the aging Highway 10 bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks was first made in the 2013 throne speech by what was then an NDP provincial government, then repeated two years later.

The current three-lane structure was built about 58 years ago.