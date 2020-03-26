1 of 2 rescued from apartment fire in critical condition, others homeless

One of two people rescued from a burning apartment near the University of Manitoba is in critical condition, and some of the building's residents are left without homes.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire on Dalhousie Drive, according to a news release from the city.

First responders saw smoke coming from the apartment, and crews rescued two people from the building.

One of them was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire started. Smoke caused some damage in other parts. No damage estimates were available.

Smoke damage due to an apartment fire on Dalhousie Drive prevented some occupants from returning to their suites Wednesday evening. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The majority of residents were allowed to return to their suites.

The release indicates the building's management is trying to find alternate accommodations for the "small number" of occupants who cannot go home due to significant damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

