Former Winnipeg Jets star Dale Hawerchuk fighting cancer again

Hockey Hall of Famer and former Jets star Dale Hawerchuk is once again fighting cancer after completing his first round of chemotherapy back in April.

Hawerchuk's son Eric announced "the resurgence of this terrible disease" on Twitter Sunday.

"We are praying for him and he will continue to fight hard #HawerchukStrong," Eric wrote.

Dale Hawerchuk, 57, took a leave of absence from his position as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts this past September after his initial diagnosis of stomach cancer.

Afterward, Hawerchuk told NHL.com he was struggling with the treatment.

"The chemo has hit me pretty hard," Hawerchuk said. "I do it one week and it breaks the body down and then the next week I take a break and build my body up so I can do it again. I have to do that for two months. I really struggle to eat and have a feeding tube, but the last few days I've been able to eat a little bit, too. You've got to keep your nutrition up."

The Winnipeg Jets tweeted their support for the former player on Sunday, too.

"Dale has always faced his toughest opponents head-on, and we know this will once again be no different," the tweet said.

"He is a beloved member of the Winnipeg hockey community as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Jets uniform. We know that all of Jets Nation stands with him in his fight."