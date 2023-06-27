QB Dakota Prukop back with Blue Bombers after stint with USFL's New Jersey Generals

Dakota Prukop is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The CFL club signed the veteran American quarterback to a one-year deal Monday. Prukop returns to Winnipeg after dressing for four games this season with the USFL's New Jersey Generals.

Prukop completed 31 of 50 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns with the Generals while rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Prukop spent last season with Winnipeg, rushing for six touchdowns and passing for two others.

Prukop has appeared in 61 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19), Edmonton Elks (2021) and Winnipeg.

The Bombers also released American quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome.