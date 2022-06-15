Fire damages health centre in Dakota Plains First Nation, police investigating arson

Arson is suspected after a fire significantly damaged a health centre in Dakota Plains First Nation early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Dakota Plains Health Centre at around 6:30 a.m., says a news release from Portage la Prairie RCMP.

Once the fire was put out, officers were told by witnesses that it had been deliberately set, the release says.

No one was injured in the fire.

Dakota Plains First Nation is about 40 kilometres southwest of Portage la Prairie.

RCMP ask anyone with information about the fire to contact the Portage la Prairie detachment at 204-857-4445, or submit information anonymously via Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

