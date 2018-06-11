Men sentenced to 7 and 5 years for killing firefighter

The two men who killed firefighter and father of four Cyril Weenusk in July 2016 have been sentenced to two and three years on top of time already served.

Family of Cyril Weenusk left the Winnipeg court room crying after Justice Candace Grammond delivered her decision Friday morning. One person yelled "Bullshit!" while another held her face and wailed.

Geordie Wood and Renelle McDougal both pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Weenusk.

Wood will serve a three-year custodial sentence on top of the time he served since his arrest. McDougal will serve two years less one day on top of the time he has already spent in jail since his arrest in August 2016. Their total sentences are seven years and five years, respectively.

Weenusk, 26, was from Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Oxford House. He was in Winnipeg to accompany his ill father to chemotherapy and dialysis appointments.

Wood and McDougal did not know Weenusk before the attack early in the morning on July 5, 2016, in downtown Winnipeg.

After a brief verbal altercation, Weenusk followed the men and confronted them, the court heard Friday. Wood and Weenusk got into a fist fight and Weenusk ran away, Grammond said.

The two men caught up with him and beat him to the ground, using their fists and feet.

Wood produced a weapon — a pair of scissors — and stabbed Weenusk in the chest and neck, said Grammond. Weenusk was found in distress and later died near Portage Avenue and Donald Street.

Wood and McDougal were originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in June 2018 as part of a plea deal.